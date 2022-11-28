Eha Amufu Crisis: Ugwuanyi Visits Mgbuji, Forests Other Locations

Eha Amufu crisis: Gov. Ugwuanyi storms Mgbuji, forests, markets, village squares, other locations on fact-finding mission

…Interacts with the indigenes

…Assures them of state government’s commitment to their safety, wellbeing

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, this evening, proceeded straight to Eha Amufu, on a fact-finding visit to obtain first-hand information about the issues that led to the recent crisis in Aguamaede and Mgbuji communities.

Governor Ugwuanyi, accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, the Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. M.K Ibrahim, and the Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Christian Onyeka Onyia, visited Mgbuji community, different forests, markets, village squares and other locations in Eha Amufu where he interacted with the indigenes to ascertain the remote cause of the recent crisis in the community with a view to addressing the lingering issues in the area decisively.

The governor empathised with the people, ascertained how they were faring, and assured them of his administration’s commitment to their safety and wellbeing as well as the resolution of the crisis between farmers and herders.

The Eha Amufu indigenes appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for the rare visit, especially at night, stressing that the gesture was a demonstration of his commitment to ending the farmers/herders issues in Eha Amufu.

They pointed out that Ugwuanyi was the first governor to visit Eha Amufu over the lingering crisis in the area and thanked him for the N10 million he released for the immediate needs of the victims, among other interventions.



