Ekiti State Government Constitutes Task Force On Fuel Scarcity

EKSG Constitutes Task Force on Fuel Scarcity



Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has constituted a task force to look into the issue of fuel scarcity in the state.

The task force is to be chaired by Mr Deji Adesokan.

Other members include:

i. Chairman, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Ekiti State.

ii. Chairman, Ekiti State Petrol Dealers Association.

iii. Representatives of the Commissioner of Police and Director State Security Service.

iv. Chairmen of NLC and TUC.

V. Representatives of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

vi. Director in charge of Ekiti State Petroleum Monitoring Agency.

vii. Representative of Weight and Measurement Unit, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industries.

viii. Director, Utility Services (GAD), will serve as Secretary to the Task Force.



The Task Force is mandated to commence work immediately.



Signed

*Yinka Oyebode*

Special Adviser, Media

29- 11- 2022

