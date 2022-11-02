Eko Gold Coin: A World-Class Gold Mine In Osun State (Photos)

As shared by VP Osinbajo.

Currently, we have a world-class gold mine running in Osun State, the Eko Gold Coin which has been refined to full 24-karat purity, mining industries that supply the coal needs of Dangote & Bua cement factories and a steel plant in the process of producing liquid steel from its iron ore mine in Kaduna, and more, all from natural resources sourced within Nigeria.

It is my belief that this sector, when fully developed, will outstrip other sectors in export earnings and opportunities.



https://twitter.com/ProfOsinbajo/status/1587690476743925760

