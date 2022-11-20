El-Rufai Did Not Say Tinubu Is Old, Tired And Should Retire

Listen to the content well he was talking about himself that he doesn’t need any office after primaries he is tired but Asiwaju didn’t agree that they must work together that’s why BAT begged elrufai not to leave the country on the stage in kaduna Few weeks ago

they cut the video half way to make it seems El-Rufai was insulting Tinubu’s age

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lThv5r6000

In Mallam @elrufai ‘s words (Translated)

“I have spoken to Tinubu @officialABAT even before primaries that I don’t want any position.

But he said I want you to help me and I assured him that we will help him but he should know I don’t want any position because I’m tired”

I thank God for everything he has done to me. To be sincere any kind of work you want me to do, there are young people that work together with me that can do it.

And if they can do this work, why should I collect young people jobs when I’m getting old? @elrufai

“I’m 62 this year and I’ll be 63 next year. I think I should be grateful to God and leave the job for others to do because I’m becoming weak but some did not accept the excuses I gave.

Even Asiwaju we are still arguing with him on the excuses I gave” ~ Mallam @elrufai

but we will continue to discuss on it. That is the plain truth.

I did not seek for any position and whoever said I seek for any position has lied”. ~ Mallam Nasir Elrufai @elrufai

https://twitter.com/InsideKaduna_/status/1593970118765477894?t=ePiQ0IuNOQacP0_Fp-uxrQ&s=19

