Engagement Photos Of The Female DSS Staff Who Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon

Lady who plunged into Lagos Lagoon identified as bride-to-be who worked at the Department of State Security

The young lady who plunged into the Lagos Lagoon on Thursday, November 10, has been identified as Adetutu Adedokun, an unarmed combat instructor with the Department of State Security.

Recall that LIB had reported that the young lady alighted from a cab she was riding in and jumped into the Lagoon Thursday afternoon, November 11.

Adetutu gained employment in the security service where her parents had worked. Her colleagues say few months ago, she received a letter of commendation from the Director General of DSS as the best-unarmed combat operative in her set.

The young lady who is said to be in her 30s got engaged to her lover a few months ago in a surprise proposal ceremony organized by her man at a hotel in Ijapo, Akure, the Ondo state capital. Adetutu looked so happy as she accepted her man’s proposal in the presence of friends and family.

She was reportedly in a heated argument with her fiance when she alighted from the cab and jumped into the Lagoon. Efforts are still ongoing to recover her body.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/lady-who-plunged-into-lagos-lagoon-identified-as-bride-to-be-who-worked-at-the-department-of-state-security.html

