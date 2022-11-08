Enugu APC House Of Reps Candidate Dies In Auto Crash (Pictures)

The All Progressives Congress (APC), House of Representative candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South, Enugu Federal Constituency, Ejikeme Omeje, has died in an auto crash.

Omeje died along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel, Nsukka on Tuesday.

Blueprint gathered that he was driving alone along Erina-Edem Ani road when he suddenly lost control and his car entered inside bush where the car hit a tree on the process.

Omeje was rushed to a hospital where he died early due to serious injuries he sustained in the head.

The state Police public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached for confirmation at the time filling the report.



Blueprint

Rest on, Sir

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related