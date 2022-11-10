Enugu: Hon. Ozoeluba Honoured With Outstanding Local Government Chairman Award (Pix)

Enugu: Hon. Chukwudi Ozoeluba Honoured With Outstanding Local Government Chairman Award

The Executive Chairman Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Hon. Chukwudi Austine Ozoeluba has been honoured with Outstanding Local Government Chairman award in recognition of his giant strides after his inauguration by the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at National Merit Award Auditorium, Merit House Maitama Abuja.

The award organised by Medals Excellence Awards, MEXA also featured the launching of The Medals magazine, a special publication on the awardees.

In the last eight months since he came in board, Ozoeluba is believed to have demonstrated inner commitment to selflessly impact the lives of his people despite barrage of challenges, including the nationwide economic crunch.

A graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, his background in Electrical Engineering may have prepared him for the great exploits where he is breaking barriers in just a little above eight months in office.

A former Councilor of Aguobu Umumba/Umumba-Ndiagu ward in Ezeagu Local Government Council and a former PDP Zonal Ex-officio Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Hon. Chukwudi Austine Ozoeluba was fully prepared with experience, competence and character to leave and indelible footprint in the minds of his people.

It is on the basis of his capacity that he was elected the vice chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON in the entire Enugu.

Since his inauguration as the chairman of Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State by His Excellency, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Hon. Chukwudi Austine Ozoeluba has achieved a catalogue of milestones in the fulfillment of his promise to improve the living standard of his people.

Below are some of the enviable records that has made him a star local government chairman in Enugu:

1. Full renovation of Ezeagu Igbudu Lodge with Solar powered Light.(Completed)

2. Rehabilitation of 7.5km road of Akama – Aguobu Owa Council Road.(Completed)

3. Installation of Solar powered Light At Akama Oghe – Aguobu Owa Council Road. (Completed)

4. Ongoing Construction of Obeleagu Umana Primary Health care center

5. Rehabilitation of 9.5km road of Umumba Ndi Agu (Earth work). Completed.

6. Purchased four Siena and five Mini Buses for Security Architecture /other security equipments.(Security of lives and properties should be the primary purpose of Government).

8. Ongoing Construction of Ultra modern Chapel at Ezeagu Local Government Headquarters.

9. Ongoing construction of Ultra modern Council Conference Hall At Ezeagu Council Headquarters.

10. Ongoing reconstruction of Ezeagu local Government Education Secretary’s office at Aguobu Owa.

11. Ongoing rehabilitation of Council’s Bulldozer to ease in more access roads in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

12. Ongoing renovation of Council Offices for Workers.

13. Ongoing construction of Security Hotspot at Ugwu Eke – Akama Oghe Hill.

14. Prompt Payment of Salaries to Workers.

15. Youth Empowerment through Political Appointments to Worthy Youths of Ezeagu.

16. Supplied 300kva transformer and installed light at Umumba-Ndiagu Type 3 Primary health care center.

And many more

