Enugu Man Reportedly Commits Suicide In Kaduna (Pictures)

A Man Identified as Ebuka Francis Ugwu, has allegedly committed suicide in Jere town, Kaduna State.

It was gathered that Ebuka, from Nsukka, Enugu State, died after he allegedly drank a poisonous substance suspected to be insecticide.

A Source who spoke to the roommate of the deceased told ROTV24 that the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, November 7, 2022.

It was further learnt that arrest has been made by police in Jere and the case will be transferred to the state CID for further investigation.

Meanwhile, friends and family members have taken to Facebook to mourn the deceased. One Jassy Chi, in her Facebook post, As Sighted By NaijaCover on Wednesday November 9, insinuated that Ebuka was killed.

“Ebuka y did u do dis to us. U left without saying goodbye. Death why Ebuka, God will fight for u. D person that killed u will not go Unpunished. His or her generation will be wipe away. Rest In Peace my big bro. Am so hrt broken right now.”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/young-man-reportedly-commits-suicide-in-kaduna-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related