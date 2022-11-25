Epe Residents Organise Walk For Tinubu/Shettima (Video)

Come And See What Is Going On For Tinubu At Epe(Video)

So people carry Tinubu matter for head like this? The outpouring of support for Tinubu from all corners of the federation begs the question of how passionate some people are about the Jagaban.

We had no idea Epe residents were marching for the Jagaban because we were focused on Jigawa’s rally, which was buzzing, and the Ebonyi rally, which was massive and sent shock waves throughout the South East.

You should see the massive crowd that gathered in Epe today to support Tinubu and Shettima, which was organized by Alh, Monsuru Akinloye, the Chairman of Eredo LCDA Epe.

Wow, INEC has officially launched the electoral campaigns. Check out the videos and photos from the event below, and please leave your comments.



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah (Bush Radio Academy)

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/impressive-come-and-see-what-is-going-on-for-tinubu-at-epevideo/

Source iReporteronline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-mcfIIULho

