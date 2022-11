Which teams are in the draw?

The Europa League group stage runners-up (seeded) take on those who finished third in the Champions League groups.

Here are the 16 teams involved:

Seeded: MANCHESTER UNITED, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin.

Unseeded: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting Lisbon.

