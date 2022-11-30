Ex-LGA Boss Beaten To Stupor For Wearing Atiku’s Shirt At Ortom’s Rally (Photos)

A former Local Government chairman in Benue State was reportedly attacked by thugs after showing up at Governor Samuel Ortom’s senatorial campaign rally wearing Atiku Abubakar’s t-shirt.

The former Ushongu Local Government Area Chairman, Asawa Joe, lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital after political thugs descended on him for wearing Atiku’s t-shirt.

A source at the scene of the incident stated that Asawa was attacked alongside other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidates’ supporters at the rally.

The source further stated that the attack was carried out on the orders of the governor, who has been in disagreement with the PDP national leadership.

Asawa took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself lying on the hospital bed while stating that he had just regained consciousness.



Source: https://salemgists.com/ex-benue-council-chairman-asawa-joe-beaten-to-stupor-for-wearing-atikus-shirt-at-ortoms-pdp-rally-photos/

