A Second Republic Minister of Steel, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, is dead.
Unongo died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 87.
The elder statesman died at a hospital in Jos, Plateau State.
The former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has been battling with ill-health lately.
The late Unongo was born on September 26, 1935 and belonged to the Kwaghngise-Anure-Abera ancestry in Turan of Kwande Local Government Area in Benue.
Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/29/ex-minister-wantaregh-paul-unongo-is-dead/