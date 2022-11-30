A Second Republic Minister of Steel, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, is dead.

Unongo died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 87.

The elder statesman died at a hospital in Jos, Plateau State.

The former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has been battling with ill-health lately.

The late Unongo was born on September 26, 1935 and belonged to the Kwaghngise-Anure-Abera ancestry in Turan of Kwande Local Government Area in Benue.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/29/ex-minister-wantaregh-paul-unongo-is-dead/

