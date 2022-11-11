Ex Miss Nollywood Queen, Princess Doutimi, Shines In Birthday Photos

Miss Nollywood Organization Celebrates former Queen princess Seimokumoh Doutimi

aka lady Red on her birthday

Happy Birthday Ex Miss Nollywood international Queen Princess Seimokumoh Doutimi

The Miss Nollywood Organization Celebrates a great entrepreneur, former Miss Nollywood international 2018 who performed excellently well during her reign According to the Organizers.

Queen princess who recently open a multimillion naira Saloon in yenagoa the capital of Bayelsa state has done so well for herself.

Princess doutimi is from biseni in yenagoa local Government Area in Bayelsa State, entrepreneur, hair stylist, DJ with so many extra ordinary talents.

She touched lives as Miss Nollywood international during her tenure especially the program she tagged everybody needs a skill.



https://tvafrica24.com/miss-nollywood-organization-celebrates-former-queen-princess-seimokumoh-doutimi-on-her-birthday/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related