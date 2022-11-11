Ex Miss Nollywood Queen, Princess Doutimi, Shines In Birthday Photos

Miss Nollywood Organization Celebrates former Queen princess Seimokumoh Doutimi
aka lady Red on her birthday
Happy Birthday Ex Miss Nollywood international Queen Princess Seimokumoh Doutimi
The Miss Nollywood Organization Celebrates a great entrepreneur, former Miss Nollywood international 2018 who performed excellently well during her reign According to the Organizers.
Queen princess who recently open a multimillion naira Saloon in yenagoa the capital of Bayelsa state has done so well for herself.
Princess doutimi is from biseni in yenagoa local Government Area in Bayelsa State, entrepreneur, hair stylist, DJ with so many extra ordinary talents.
She touched lives as Miss Nollywood international during her tenure especially the program she tagged everybody needs a skill.
