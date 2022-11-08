Explosion At Government Line, Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market, Onitsha. Many Feared Dead! (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Serious chemical explosion at Government line, ọgbọ ọgwụ, head bridge market Onitsha, many feared dead. The explosion was said to have brought down of the buildings.

Live 1

Video

Live 2

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: