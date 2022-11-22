Fact Check On Peter Obi During Town Hall Session With Kadaria – TheCable

TheCable.ng did a fact check of Peter Obi’s claim on his town hall session with Kadaria Ahmed, that the River Nile was 1,000 km more than the size of Rivers Niger and Benue put together

Claim: River Nile is over 1,000 km longer than River Niger and River Benue put together

Verdict: Correct.

More information on https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1594970475066687489

FACT CHECK

Claim: The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, @PeterObi, claimed that Israel’s export last year (2021) was $59.8 billion.

Verdict: Incorrect

https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1594977736132395008?t=xjN6GByS74VqyERHHy7smQ&s=19

Peter Obi sometimes makes mistakes or may be off by some numbers, but that doesn’t make him a liar, it makes him a researcher who is constantly updating his knowledge about the challenges facing Nigeria in today’s world. His opponents are doing nothing of such capacity

