Fake Medical Doctor Caught In Lagos (Photo)

The police in Lagos state have apprehended a fake medical doctor, IGBERETV reports.
The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Twitter.
Posting the photo of the fake medical doctor, Hundeyin wrote;
”This 26-year old man faked a medical license in his name and has been practicing as a medical doctor since January 2022. Commendation goes to public-spirited Lagosians who spotted him and promptly informed the Police. You have saved lives. If you see something, say something!”
