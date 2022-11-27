Fake Medical Doctor Caught In Lagos (Photo)

The police in Lagos state have apprehended a fake medical doctor, IGBERETV reports.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Twitter.

Posting the photo of the fake medical doctor, Hundeyin wrote;

”This 26-year old man faked a medical license in his name and has been practicing as a medical doctor since January 2022. Commendation goes to public-spirited Lagosians who spotted him and promptly informed the Police. You have saved lives. If you see something, say something!”



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1596510666877190144?t=W3lcuXtEMyo_IxQmYwcd0A&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related