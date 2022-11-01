Fans, Celebrities Mourn As Davido’s Son, Ifeanyi Dies

Fans mourn, pray as Davido loses son

The news of the death of singer, Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi, has left some of his fans in mourning.

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

While some Twitter users have expressed their condolences, others hang on to hope that the news is false.

A tweep, Peace Agina, expressed her pain saying, “The demise of Davido and Chioma’s son is heartbreaking. No parent should lose their child. This is really sad. I pray God comforts them.”

Another tweep, Mr. Walter said, “The death of a child remains mysterious, unjust & questionable to his/her creator. My condolences to Davido, his fiancée, Chioma. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this loss. The global entertainment industry is traumatised by this sad occurrence.”

A tweep, Mr Sam, shared his faith that Ifeanyi is still alive and said, “Till Davido tweets about it, Ifeanyichukwu lives. I want all parents to join me & say! no matter how old I am, I shall never witness the death of my children. Amen.”

Oluwadamilola90, hoped to get positive response from Davido saying, “Waiting for positive news from #davido since last night. Good Lord show mercy.”



https://punchng.com/fans-mourn-pray-as-davido-loses-son/?utm_source=auto-read-also&utm_medium=web

Entertainers condole with Davido, Chioma over son’s death

Nigerian entertainers have sent condolences to singer, Davido and his lover, Chioma Rowland, over the death of their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi reportedly drowned at their home in Banana Island, Lagos State.

Following the sad news, entertainers have taken to their social media pages to mourn the child and pray for his parents.

Singer Paul Play Dairo said, “[b]I’m really lost for words. This is really painful. Take heart, David.”[/b]

Actor Williams Uchemba wrote on Instagram, “I said I won’t believe anything on social media until I personally confirm myself. I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain.

“Please say a prayer for David, Chioma and the entire family. Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up little one.”

Muyiwa Ademola wrote, “It is one of the saddest thing when kids are being buried by parents. We really wish it never happened! May The Almighty gives the parents and the entire Adeleke family the strength to bear this loss.

“Please and please, if you have a pool in your house and you have little children, endeavor to secure free entry to the pool. Ensure no one except adults and supervised children gets in.”

Actress Iyabo Ojo, mourning, said, “I don’t even know how to react to this rude shock. I was hoping it wasn’t true. My God!!! This is so shocking, sad, devastating and extremely painful

Olorun!!! Ikun le abiamo.”

https://punchng.com/entertainers-condole-with-davido-chioma-over-sons-death/?utm_source=auto-read-also&utm_medium=web

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related