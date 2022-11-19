FBI Investigated Tinubu For Links To Drugs – Fani-Kayode

JUST IN: FBI investigated Tinubu for links to drugs – FFK opens up

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indeed investigated Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party for “links to drugs and laundering drug money”.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that according to Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, authorities in the US “found nothing” after the investigation.

Recall that Tinubu, a two-term governor of Lagos State, reportedly forfeited $460,000 in alleged drug money to the US government.

The spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), had said that the money was tax deducted from one of the 10 accounts linked to Tinubu in the US.

Further commenting on the matter, Fani-Kayode wrote in an article on his official website: “Tinubu chose not to challenge or dispute that claim and assertion by the IRS even though he was perfectly within his rights to do so and hence he willingly forfeited that money.

“The seizure of the $460,000 USD had nothing to do with drugs or links to drug trafficking.

“Rather it had everything to do with tax and it was the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that claimed it.

“The FBI investigated Tinubu for links to drugs and laundering drug money and they found NOTHING. He came out clean.

“Most of the money they originally seized was returned.

“The money that was not returned had NOTHING to do with drugs.

“Tinubu is a clean, wholesome, hard-working and innocent man and those making these allegations are simply trying to derail his presidential ambition.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/just-in-fbi-investigated-tinubu-for-links-to-drugs-ffk-opens-up/

