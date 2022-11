DISCLAIMER AND NOTICE OF USE WITHOUT CONSENT

We the Administrators of The ESTATE OF Fela Anikulapo-Kuti ISSUE THIS DISCLAIMER. WE wish to state here for clarity, that the permission of the Estate was not sought for the use of Fela’s music ‘Eko ile’.

https://twitter.com/Femiakuti/status/1597237275502735361?s=19

