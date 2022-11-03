Female Representation: APC Has A Full Fledged Women Campaign Council

https://www.nairaland.com/7412965/representation-women-campaign-councils-tinubu

Saw on the front page a fake news thread of women representative in campaign council which is grossly inaccurate because APC has a full fledged Women Campaign Council with over 400 members headed by Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President and the only party to do so.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0953NXCcVVw

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, inaugurated the Tinubu/Shettima women campaign team for the 2023 general election.

The party had earlier announced that Aisha Buhari, the first lady, will lead the campaign team as its grand patron

Bashir Ahmad, special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, shared pictures from the event via his Twitter handle.

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, were present at the event which took place in Abuja.

Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman, and Simon Lalong, Plateau governor and director-general of the APC presidential campaign council, were also present.



https://www.thecable.ng/photos-apc-inaugurates-tinubu-shettima-women-campaign-team

