FFK And Dino Melaye Tackle Each Other On Instagram (Photos)

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode and politician Dino Melaye, have taken to their Instagram pages to tackle each other.

Both men belong to different political parties as Dino a PDP member, while FFK is an APC member. As the campaigns for the 2023 general elections continue, both men have severally called each other out on social media.

FFK threw the first jab in a post he shared on his page insinuating that Dino indulges in sodomy.

Dino then took to his page this evening to reply FFK, calling him an ‘expensive shit”.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/ffk-and-dino-melaye-tackle-each-other-on-instagram.html

