FG Begins Payment Of 8-Month Salary Backlog To Breakaway ASUU Faction

The Federal Government has commenced payment of the 8-month salary backlog to some lecturers who are members of Congress of University Academics (CONUA), the breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Daily Trust reports that this development is coming as members of National Executive Council of ASUU have concluded arrangements to hold an emergency meeting with a view to addressing “half salaries” paid to them.

A member of CONUA and lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who spoke to Daily Trust anonymously on Sunday night, said the leadership of the union has already got a hint from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

The official also said the minister has assured members of the new union that they would start receiving alerts as from Monday, adding that he also pledged that the issue of “half salaries” paid to them would be resolved.

“We were not part of the last strike. We had earlier written to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment. So, the minister has looked into our letter, and he has directed accordingly,” the official said.

Efforts to reach National Coordinator of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu, proved abortive as calls to his mobile phone did not connect. He was yet to respond to a text message sent to him as at when filing this report.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Minister, Olajide Oshundun, confirmed that CONUA members would be paid provided they were not part of the strike that lasted eight months.

He maintained that those who participated in the strike would not be paid since the policy of No-work-no-pay’ still remains.

“What I can tell you authoritatively as a spokesperson is that, the policy of ‘No-work-no-pay’ remains. It has not changed because it is a constitutional matter. It is equally recognised by the Charter of ILO, that when people go on strike, they cannot be paid.

“So, if CONUA did not go on strike, they’re entitled to their money. But if they participated in the strike, they too will not be paid. If they were not on strike, legally and conditionally, they are entitled to their pay. I’m looking at it from the point of law,” he said.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-fg-begins-payment-of-8-month-salary-backlog-to-breakaway-ASUU-faction

