Belgium’s ageing Golden Generation encounter a buoyed Canada side making its first World Cup appearance since 1986.

This is perhaps the first time since Euro 2016 that Belgium arrive at a major tournament without being heralded as contenders – the sheen of their Golden Generation has worn off.

They have won each of their six group matches in the past two World Cups but they’ll struggle this time in a group featuring 2018 finalists Croatia, Morocco and their opening-game opponents, Canada.

