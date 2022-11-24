FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Brazil Vs Serbia 2 – 0 – (Full Time)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

This is a second meeting between the both national teams and Brazil has won them in their last meeting.

Brazil vs Serbia

Date: 24/11/2022

Venue: Lusail Stadium

Time: 8:00pm

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: