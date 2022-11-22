FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: France Vs Australia Today At 8pm

The current champions seem confident that they can overcome the well-drilled and pragmatic Australian team.

Defending champions France are clear favourites to beat Australia on Tuesday despite losing several key players through injury.

On Saturday, striker and this year’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema had to withdraw from the tournament after tearing a muscle in training. Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, both stalwarts of the team that won the 2018 World Cup, were unable to travel to Qatar. Christopher Nkunku was forced to limp out of training on Tuesday after being tackled by his own teammate.

