FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: France Vs Denmark 0 – 0 – (Live)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another round of group-stage matches this weekend as Denmark take on an impressive France side in a crucial Group D clash at Stadium 974 on Saturday.

Denmark are currently in third place in Group D and made an uninspiring start to their World Cup campaign. The Danes were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening game and face an uphill battle this weekend.

France, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and will be intent on securing their place in the knock-outs with a victory on Saturday. Les Bleus thrashed Australia by a comfortable 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

