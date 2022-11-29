FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Netherlands Vs Qatar 2 – 0 – (Live)

The Group A showdown, the first time the two countries meet on the field, will kick off at 6pm (15:00GMT).

The Maroons lost their first two matches – against South Americans Ecuador and African champions Senegal, becoming the second host country after South Africa in 2010 to exit the 32-team competition at the group stages.

The Maroons were the first to be eliminated at this year’s World Cup and will hope to avoid becoming the first host country to exit the finals without picking up three points.

Qatar, the reigning Asian champions who are making their debut at a World Cup, scored their first-ever goal at the global tournament against Senegal when Ghana-born Mohammed Muntari netted for the Maroons.

Following their defeat by the Teranga lions, Qatar’s coach Felix Sanchez said their World Cup showing should not be branded a failure.

“I do think we played a good game. When you come here you need to know where you’re coming from [as a country]. If this is a failure and disappointment, that depends on expectations,” Sanchez told reporters on Saturday.

“We are aware of how tough this competition is. We wanted to go far but we know we had limitations as a country,” Sanchez said.

