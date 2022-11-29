FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Portugal Vs Uruguay 2 – 0 – (Full Time)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Portugal vs Uruguay

Date: 28/11/2022

Venue: Lusail Stadium

Time: 8:00pm

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: