Fight As Bobrisky Throws Bottle At Papaya Ex And James Brown At An Event (Video)

Watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTOltezjw8U

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky Okuneye, takes his social media rift with famous influencer, Papaya Ex, as he throws a bottle at her at an event.

This comes after Bobrisky asked the influencer to maintain the same energy she used online to confront him in reality while threatening to beat her up.

While at a party, James Brown and Papaya Ex danced close to where Bob was seated and at a point he got infuriated by their presence.

He reacted angrily and caused a stir for a second or two before taking a plastic bottle and purposely throwing at James Brown and Papaya Ex’s direction.

