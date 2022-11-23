Fight Breaks Out In Sierra Leone Parliament (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHOrjhHs7k4

There is palpable tension currently in the Parliament of Sierra Leone as Parliament Members are currently exchanging blows.

This is happening as the Parliament is debating regulations to change electoral system to a proportional representation system.

Reports say the main opposition, All Peoples Congress (APC) has objected to the introduction of the regulations of the PR system. A decision that has generated into a heated debate in Parliament.



NewsCentralTV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKocQtEg6Lg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related