Fight Breaks Out In Sierra Leone Parliament (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHOrjhHs7k4
There is palpable tension currently in the Parliament of Sierra Leone as Parliament Members are currently exchanging blows.
This is happening as the Parliament is debating regulations to change electoral system to a proportional representation system.
Reports say the main opposition, All Peoples Congress (APC) has objected to the introduction of the regulations of the PR system. A decision that has generated into a heated debate in Parliament.
NewsCentralTV