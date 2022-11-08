Fine Boy: My Terrible Experience With Hookup Girl I Met On Facebook – NovoLag

So I recently came back to Lagos and man has been terribly bored.

I think I should use this opportunity to beg Nigerian girls to please consider us fine boys

If anyone had told me a full blooded fine boy like me will find it hard to have a decent relationship with a girl, I would’ve laughed it off..

it’s just soo hard to get a girl to date these days as a fine boy. They’ll think you’re a cheat or something

It’s darn tiring.

So back to my story; so I sent out a few messages on Facebook to some girls who were into the hookup business and after a few minutes I got replies from a few and I finally settled for one that lives closer to me.

We settled for an amount.

Sent her my pics and got hers

She looked pretty average and decent.

First red flag when this girl refused to come in the afternoon. Said she had a few errands to run and can only come about 7 in the evening.

When she finally came, it was past 9.

Had wanted us to use my apartment but on a second thought I paid for a room nearby.

Omo when this girl showed up, she was entirely different from the person I met on Facebook. Not that it was a different person, but something was just off about her.

As per se body don full, I welcomed her into the room, gave her cash as she requested.

Now down to business; “where is your condom”? She was just looking at me like she never heard of condoms before.

She said she didn’t come with any o… that she doesn’t mind going raw. Ha

I’m grateful that my head won over my prick.. I went down to a nearby Aboki and bought a condom.

Came up, wore the bags, was about to penetrate and this girl coughed so loudly I had to go put on the main light and saw that this girl was visibly and obviously sick.

I don’t know what she was sick of, but she was shivering. Omo

She kept saying I should go ahead that it’s just small cough… mehn at that point my prick don go down.

Then she said I should try raw, then if my prick gets strong again I can then use a bag.

I kept trying to understand the mumu talk.., like I should penetrate without a condom, then wear a condom later when my prick gets stronger..

This girl was out to end my life!

I just wore my trousers and left the room.

I think there’s a set of frustrated people who are out there sharing diseases in Lagos. Man gats be very careful these days.

