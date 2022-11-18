Fire At Ikotun In Lagos (Pictures, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdIZls2LT9A

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service @LagosRescue

Fire Alert!

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is attending a Fire outbreak at 17,Obalabi Street, off Governor Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

The incident which was alerted at 18:20 hours, Thursday is being attended by two Fire Crews which on arrival met d Fire well alight before resulting in an explosion due to d volitile furniture materials traded on the ground floor of the two storey-penthouse building. The explosion from d chemical induced materials consequently resulted in d collapse of the building Operational Firefighting is wrapping up as damping down progresses with no record of casualty as occupants of d building are safe.

However, an adjoining one storey boys’ quarter building and two vehicles parked within the premises were saved among others while preliminary investigation is ongoing to unravel the cuase of the Fire incident and will be made available to the public in order to forestall such occurrence in future.

Adeseye Margaret

Director

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service

November 17, 2022



