Fire Outbreak At Main Market, Onitsha, Anambra State (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9G58ASyAUdY

There has been a fire outbreak at the Onitsha main market in Anambra state, this morning.



From The Nation

November 28, 2022

Asection of the popular main market in Onitsha, Anambra State is on fire.

The cause of the fire, which reportedly started around midnight is yet to be ascertained.

A trader in the market, Obenta Jude said two block of shops within the section of the market known as Kano Street have so far been razed by the inferno.

He said efforts by fire fighters who arrived the scene shortly to put out the fire have not been successful as the fire continued raging.

Confirming the incident, Fire Chief, Engr Martin Agbili said his men were promptly deployed to the area immediately he was alerted.

He said: “At about 0220hrs (2.20am) of Monday 28-11-2022, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire outbreak at Kano Street behind Main Market, Onitsha.

“However, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to scene of fire and they have been working there. They have gone for refilling of the fire truck twice.”



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-fire-guts-onitsha-main-market/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1669622084

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related