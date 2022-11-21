First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Rushed To Hospital Over Leg Fracture – Daily Nigerian

The First Lady Aisha Buhari has been rushed to an Abuja hospital (name withheld) after suffering a leg fracture at the weekend, DAILY NIGERIAN can exclusively report.

Detail of the incident leading to the injury is still sketchy as sources simply said “she fell down and suffered leg fracture”.

Prior to the incident, DAILY NIGERIAN gathered the first lady is billed to host a wedding reception in honour of Bilkisu Rimi, the daughter of Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, UAE, Mohammed Rimi, on Sunday night at the Presidential Villa.

Sources however said she may not attend the dinner tonight.

The Office of the First Lady did not respond to DAILY NIGERIAN inquiry at the time of filing this report.



https://dailynigerian.com/breaking-nigerian-first-lady/

