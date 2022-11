#CDD (Center for Democracy and Development – West Africa) is collaborating with Arise Television to host a series of presidential townhalls ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The first series takes place today November 6th 2022 @6pm and will air on @ARISEtv

Don’t miss this conversation:

#Nigeriadecides2023

#CDDEAC2023

Source:

https://twitter.com/CDDWestAfrica/status/1589167747526582272?t=INcvQcMKH0ZlzSBlrayZjg&s=19

