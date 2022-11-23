Fisayo Fosudo Redesigns The ₦500 Note Through Photoshop

Tech reviewer and content creator,

Fisayo Fosudo shared this on his Twitter page:

I was playing around in Photoshop and came up with this in an hour and 30 mins.

I took inspiration from the 100 Naira note and copied the security chipset on the 50 pound note and added custom guilloche patterns.



https://twitter.com/Fosudo/status/1595374590376697857

Meanwhile, a twitter user, Uncle Wali blasted him for omitting the Arabic inscription.

@Fosudo

Then Arabic Inscription removed. This shows the kind of person you are. Bigoted, Tribalistic and Hypocrite. If truly your work comes within the depths of intellectuality, then out of sheer respect you won’t mind putting the Arabic.

Shame on you!!!!



https://twitter.com/Uncle_wali/status/1595395095423078403?s=20&t=i_SLatYQ-GKfRYHYTuOzGw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related