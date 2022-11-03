Five APC Governors In Talks With Atiku – PDP

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said five governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in talks with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Spokesperson for the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT.

He also said the aim of the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to benefit from the crisis between Atiku and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike will fail.

Festus Keyamo (SAN) the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Chief Spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign had earlier said that aggrieved PDP stakeholders will support Tinubu’s presidential bid.

He also said aside from Wike and his allies, other governors in the PDP are not on the side of Atiku Abubakar.

While responding to Keyamo’s claim, Ologbondiyan, immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the PDP said “It’s a dishonest statement”.

“We are not unaware of the wishes and roles of the APC and its presidential candidate in their hope to draw capital from the disagreements in our party’.

“But they need not to worry because no fewer than five of the governors elected on the platform of APC are in consultation with the PDP and it’s Presidential candidate”.

“They will definitely want to benefit from the situation but they will meet a brickwall”.



