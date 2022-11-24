Five South-West States Owe Pensioners N330 Billion

States in the Southwest geopolitical zone, except Lagos State, owe pensioners N330 billion in pensions and gratuities.

The Southwest Zone of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), made the declaration in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday at the end of its zonal meeting.

Its spokesman, Dr. Olusegun Abatan, told reporters at the end of the meeting that Osun led the debtor states with unpaid pensions and gratuities amounting to N145 billion.

He noted that the issue of unpaid pensions arrears and gratuities in Osun got compounded during the tenure of Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as governor of the state.

He said there had not been any improvement since Aregbesola left the office of governor.

Abatan said Ondo, Ogun and Ekiti states owed N58 billion, N55 billion and N40 billion.

He added that Oyo State owed N43 billion before Governor Seyi Makinde took office in May 2019.

He noted that Makinde had paid about N11 billion out of the N43 billion owed by his predecessors.

Abatan said Lagos State did not belong to the group of debtor states because it was the first to embrace the Contributory Pension Scheme.

https://thenationonlineng.net/five-southwest-states-owe-pensioners-n330b-says-union/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1669262591

