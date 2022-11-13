Florence Ajimobi Joins Door To Door Campaign For Tinubu In Oyo

All For Jagaban: See What Florence Ajimobi Was Caught Doing From Door To Door In Oyo State (Photos)

The message of Renewed Hope, as championed by APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is bound to spread throughout the federation.

It has evolved into a grassroots movement as Nigerians from all walks of life have taken the initiative to be active participants in the electoral process by mobilizing other Nigerians to vote for the best candidates in the upcoming general elections.

Dr Florence Ajimobi, the wife of the late former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is pictured below, actively mobilizing citizens from door to door about why Asiwaju remains the best candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

The election appears to be more interesting than we anticipated, and door-to-door outreach may prove to be more icing on the cake than street rallies. Anyway, as always, send us your thoughts and let us know what you think.

Click for photos below…



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Principal and Chairman/CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronine.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/all-for-jagaban-see-what-florence-ajimobi-was-caught-doing-from-door-to-door-in-oyo-state-photos/

