For Not Solving Challenges In The Educational Sector, I Have Failed – Adamu Adamu

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, admitted that he failed as a Minister, as he could not solve several challenges he ought to have solved despite being the longest serving minister of education.

The Minister highlighted that, from out-of-school children which has increased during his time in office to challenges of ASUU and other challenges bedeviling the tertiary education system, he could not provide the needed solution.

The Minister who spoke at the 66th National Council on Education (NCE) in Abuja, on Thursday, also accused the states ministries of education of adding to the factors that aided his failure as a Minister.



UNESCO in September announced that Nigeria now has about 20 million out-of-school children. It noted that there were 244 million children and youth between the ages of 6 and 18 who are out of school globally.

According to the statistics, India, Nigeria and Pakistan have the highest figures for out-of-school children globally. For Nigeria, this figure is a far-reaching increase from the 10.5 million recorded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in 2020.

