Former Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar Slams Colleagues For Mourning Davido’s Son

ISTP:

Ailing Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, slams her colleagues over their sudden sympathy for the loss of Davido’s son but never celebrated him for once.

The actress who confronted a popular clergyman, Apostle Suleman, multiple times gave the same energy to her colleagues commiserating with Davido.

According to Halim Abubakar, the late three-year-old boy did not receive birthday wishes but suddenly everyone cares because he is no more.

“Half of you who posted that little baby didn’t wish him hbd….. But you are the first to post his demise. Do you people think at all? It shows how many of you only celebrate bad news, such a sad reality…,” she wrote.

“Did you wish him a hbd? No!! You rush write RIP…

The pain is fresh… Thank goodness for the spiritual discernment. Run from this type of people,” she added.



https://www.gistreel.com/halima-abubakar-slams-colleagues-for-mourning-davidos-son/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related