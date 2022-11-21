Four Family Members, 7 Others Die Of Suspected Food Poisoning In Benue

Eleven people died after eating food suspected to have been poisoned in the Ikobi community in the Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, IGBERETV reports.

Those who lost their lives were identified to include: Adi Ale, Ochefije Ojo, Maria Ojo, Aipu Ochefije, Aboyi Ngbede Ochefije, Mary Ochoyoda and Ehi Abu.

Others are: Blessing Abu, Peace Ochoyoda, Ojochono Daniel and Favour Edoh.

A man identified as Ochoyoda Abu lost his wife (Mary), two sisters (Ehi and Blessing) and a daughter (Peace).

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the report to The Nation on Monday, November 21, 2022, said the incident happened last week.

According to the PPRO, a woman had gone to the house of her family members who died of food poisoning three months ago and cleaned up the house only for her to pack some foodstuffs from the house to her house.

The same food was said to have been cooked while those who ate the food were reported to have suffered a severe illness.

“About three months ago there was a case of someone who died of food poisoning at a particular house in the (Ikobi) community,” the PPRO explained.

“Few months after the incident, precisely on the 14 of this month (November) a woman who was possibly a family member of the deceased went to the house of the deceased to clean up the house and in the process found food stuff there which she brought to her house to cook.

“Unfortunately, after cooking the food she served some people and after eating the food, twelve people suffered illness and were taken to hospital but seven of them died and the other five who were rushed to the hospital for treatment have reunited with their families,”

Receiving sympathizers in the community on Monday, November 21, the Acting beaded Chief of Ikobi, Chief Musa Audi through the Secretary, Ikobi Traditional Council, Abogonye Ochola John, said the incident remains a mystery.

He added that if not God, there would have been a total turmoil as the situation has resulted to suspicion, hatred and blame game among families in the community.

Attached to this report are photos of family members of the victims receiving sympathizers.



https://igberetvnews.com/1432522/four-family-members-7-others-die-suspected-food-poisoning-benue-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related