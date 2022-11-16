Frank Edoho Criticizes South East Politicians For Attacking Peter Obi

TV presenter, Frank Edoho has reacted to criticism Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has faced from some South-East politicians, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Frank wrote;

“Igbo politicians will never stop baffling me. You have the rare opportunity of one of your kin being President but instead of supporting and clamoring for him like Yoruba and Hausa people do with their candidates, you look for ways to disrupt and thwart him!

Tufia Kwa!_”



https://twitter.com/frankedoho/status/1592605567805460480?t=bRnAyUcU_k5rhpHfDaV-bQ&s=19

