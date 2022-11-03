From Guber To Senate, SDP To PDP, Natasha Akpoti Ambition Worries Kogites

After losing the 2019 Kogi State Governorship election having employed all means to win the election, the then aspirant of the Social Democratic Party, Natasha Akpoti’s next shady deal was to wrongly accuse political analyst, Reno Omokori, of romance, she dropped the allegation almost immediately to avoid legal actions

Three years later, the lawyer who never won a case is back at it, she has been accused by the Kogi State government of plotting violence ahead of the 2023 Senatorial Election, which she is running under the People’s Democratic Party platform (PDP).

The people of Kogi Central Senatorial District are now concerned about the nursing mother’s desperation to seize power by making the 2019 election a thug of war and starting violence before 2023.

More concerning to the public is Natasha’s alleged link to dreaded terrorist Shafiu, whom the state government placed on a watch list after it was discovered that his hands are unclean.

Remember that Shafiu, who allegedly joined a terrorist group while imprisoned in Kuje, was arrested last week in Abuja for allegedly being involved in a planned terrorist attack on the FCT.

Kogites’ reactions on social media indicate that the people are no longer okay with Natasha, who is obviously power hungry. It is claimed that her violent approach to the election could cost lives if not thwarted by Nigerian police and other security forces.

The public has also joined the government in urging security agencies to keep an eye on Natasha and her associates and to question her moves especially link with known criminals.

Source: https://community.vanguardngr.com/profiles/blogs/from-governorship-to-senate-sdp-to-pdp-now-with-shafiu-kogites

