FTX Hacked. Money In Accounts Stolen

“Meltdown Being Tracked Real-Time”: Elon Musk On Reports About Crypto Exchange FTX Hacking

The Bahamian cryptocurrency exchange FTX has announced that it has been hacked and advised users not to install any future updates and to remove all FTX apps

According to the report, more than $600 million in cryptocurrency reportedly fled the wallets of bankrupt FTX late on Friday, after which the company claimed that it had been hacked.

“FTX has been hacked. FTX apps are malware. Delete them. Chat is open. Don’t go on FTX site as it might download Trojans,” wrote an account administrator in the FTX Support Telegram chat. The message was pinned by FTX General Counsel Ryne Miller.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ndtv.com/business/meltdown-being-tracked-real-time-elon-musk-on-reports-about-crypto-exchange-hacking-3513812/amp/1

FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection after abnormal transactions caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets to be withdrawn.

This is the latest blow for FTX, which has been marred by controversy in recent months.

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of FTX retweeted comments from Ryne Miller, the company’s general counsel in the US, in which he said it was “investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of FTX balances across exchanges”. Outflows were estimated to be at least $266mn over the past 24 hours

FTX has been embroiled in controversy in recent months, with some calling into question the exchange’s business practices. In May, FTX was accused of market manipulation after it was revealed that the exchange had been offering “margin trading” to its users.

Margin trading allows users to trade with borrowed funds, and it can be used to artificially inflate prices.

Then, in June, FTX was again accused of market manipulation after it was revealed that the exchange had been offering ”futures contracts” to its users. Futures contracts are agreements to buy or sell an asset at a future date, and they can be used to speculate on the price of an asset.

Now, the potential hack is the latest blow for FTX. The exchange has lost hundreds of millions of dollars worth of assets, and it is currently under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It remains to be seen how this will all impact the future of FTX.



https://tickernews.co/now-ftx-thinks-its-been-hacked/amp/

