Fulham Vs Manchester United Today At 5:30pm

Manchester United travel to Fulham on Sunday, for our final Premier League game before the domestic season breaks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the majority of the squads being named this week, the tournament in Qatar is looming large in the public consciousness.

But Erik ten Hag says the World Cup will not influence his team selection and that full attention is on the vital clash with the Cottagers, as United look to end the first portion of the season on a high.

“I think the players are all aware of the importance of the game against Fulham. I will not take the World Cup in regard,” Ten Hag said to reporters after the Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa.

