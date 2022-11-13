Funeral Arrangements Of Late Archbishop Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye (Photo)

Previous Thread:
Day 1 – Saturday, 3rd December, 2022.
Celebrating Archbishop Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye’s Legacies
Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm
Venue: Archbishop Adebola and Mrs. Oluranti Ademowo Christian Resource Centre (Faith Plaza) Bariga, Lagos.
Day 2 – Sunday, 4th December, 2022.
Evening of Songs/Tributes/Testimonies
Time: 4:00pm
Venue: Our Saviour’s Church, TBS
(To end with candle light procession)
Day 3 – Monday, 5th December, 2022.
Lying in State
Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm
Venue: Centenary City, Kaiyetoro, Ibeju-Lekki.
Day 4 – Tuesday, 6th December, 2022.
Commendation Service
Time: 8:00am
Venue: Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.
Day 5 – Wednesday 7th December, 2022.
Lying in State
Time: 4:00pm
Venue: Rock View Villa Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye’s Residence, Idanre, Ondo State.
Christian Wake
Time: 5:00pm
Venue: St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Odode, Idanre, Ondo State.
Day 6 – Thursday, 8th December, 2022.
The Burial Service.
Time: 10:00am
Venue: St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Odode, Idanre, Ondo State.