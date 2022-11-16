See Funny Reactions As Nigerians React To Tinubu’s Prayers In Jos At APC Flag-off

Yesterday the APC held its flag-off for its presidential campaigns in Plateau State and it was super awesome, Nigerians from all walks of life converged in Jos for the epoch-making event.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu offered prayers for his supporters and the party during the event, and while doing so, he made a slip of the tongue, which he quickly corrected, Tinubu said God bless the PD… then paused and continued with God bless the APC.

Of course, internet users would never let any opportunity slide to make a tackle, so many interpreted it how they wanted to suit their own purposes.

Some responses have us rolling on the floor with laughter because of how true and hilarious they are. Let’s look at a few comments from the social media sphere.

Prince Tayo Teriba wrote in a post on his Facebook wall, “Here are the PDAPC team that Tinubu prayed for in Jos. Wike is the leader of PDAPC . Thank You Governor Wike we love you” He posted it alongside a photo of Wike and his squad, dubbed the G5 Governors, tormenting Atiku.

Another user, Asiwaju Bunmi Azeez, shared this in several Facebook groups.

“The 5-G group led by Wike is the PDAPC Tinubu is about praying for yesterday and naso baba for cast our plan”

More amusing was Lady Ifeoma ,*Who is a PD-APC person?*

PD-APC are active members / stakeholders of PDP working for the 2023 success of APC.

God bless PD-APC!

*Now you know*”

At the PDP, you know Wike is leading five governors who have sworn to work against Atiku because of the injustice melted to the party by Atiku and his cohorts who decided to shut out the South in the scheme of things in the PDP.

Let us now go over what Zeenat Garuba said about the prayers. “How is that a problem. Blessing PDAPC . They are all Nigerians. Asiwaju The Renewed Hope. Carry on Baba God dey with You. He is Blessing All. That makes him the right man for the Job. Vote-Tinubu/Shettima 2023”

Wow, I think I agree with Zeenat. Tinubu said a while ago that Baba Adeboye GO of the Redeem Christian Church Of God renamed him Abraham, which means “Father of All Nations.”

All of his children deserve to be blessed because he is the Father of all Nations.

Well, I make such mistakes as well, for example, when trying to call any of my children, I keep beating across all of their names until I finally settle on who I want to call.

Then there’s the Law of ATTARCTION, in which Tinubu should be happy and privately praying for the G 5 Governors to make his job of defeating the PDP in the presidential elections easier. He almost forgot he was in public because he wanted to bless them for a job well done.

So, what are your thoughts on this hot topic? Is it proper, as the Bible says, to pray for our enemies as well? Meanwhile, take a close look at the display image to see the five governors who are causing havoc for the PDP.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

